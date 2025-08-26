Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan House passes Republican budget bill

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - The state Capitol building is seen on Dec. 12, 2012, in Lansing, Mich. The Michigan Legislature on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, added $1 billion in new spending to an already record-breaking $76 billion budget, a boost intended to attract large economic projects, meeting immediate pushback from several key Republicans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Republican budget bill.

It passed 59-45.

The spending package Republicans are calling the Value for MI dollars budget is $78.5 billion. That's $5 billion less than what the governor proposed and $6 billion less than the Senate's proposal.

House Republicans at press conference after budget bill passes
House Republicans at press conference after budget bill passes

Funding for roads and public safety is included, and it also requires state employees to return to the office.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

