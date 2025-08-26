Michigan House passes Republican budget bill

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Republican budget bill.

It passed 59-45.

The spending package Republicans are calling the Value for MI dollars budget is $78.5 billion. That's $5 billion less than what the governor proposed and $6 billion less than the Senate's proposal.

FOX 47 News Senior Reporter Danny Valle House Republicans at press conference after budget bill passes

Funding for roads and public safety is included, and it also requires state employees to return to the office.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

