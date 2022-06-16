Michigan House passes bill to pay student teachers for classroom work

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House passed a bill to pay student teachers for their classroom work.

The bill provides student teachers with a $90 per day stipend.

Under the proposal, teachers with experience who help guide them would receive $1,000.

Right now, student teaching is required to earn your in-state teaching certificate, but most districts don't pay students teachers.

That can make it harder to attract new teachers. The state is currently dealing with a teacher shortage.

This bill hopes to draw more teachers to the state.

The bill now heads to the state Senate after it received overwhelming approval in the House.

Read the full bill introduced by Rep. Hornberger below.

MI HB 6013 by WXMI on Scribd

