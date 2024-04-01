Michigan hockey upsets Michigan State 5-2, advances to Frozen Four

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hockey faced off against arch-rival Michigan for a berth in The Frozen Four Sunday night in suburban St. Louis.
The No. 3 Wolverines upset the No. 1 seeded Spartans, winning 5-2.
Michigan will now be headed to The Frozen Four on April 11th in St. Paul, Minnesota.
