Michigan hockey upsets Michigan State 5-2, advances to Frozen Four

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hockey faced off against arch-rival Michigan for a berth in The Frozen Four Sunday night in suburban St. Louis.

The No. 3 Wolverines upset the No. 1 seeded Spartans, winning 5-2.

Michigan will now be headed to The Frozen Four on April 11th in St. Paul, Minnesota.

