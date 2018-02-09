Michigan gym combats inequality with lower prices for women

An eastern Michigan gym is trying to fight gender inequality by lowering the price of membership for women.
The Detroit Free Press reports that The Gym in Lake Orion ran a newspaper ad saying it will charge women two-thirds of what it's charging men for a membership "in the interest of fairness." The ad says women can join the Orion Township gym for $20 a month with no initiation fee.
Gym manager Rich Garvin says he wants to even the playing field due to the pay disparity between men and women. He also maintains he's not raising anyone's membership prices.
Heidi Weger has been a member of the Orion gym for about a decade. She says she's on board with the price change because "it's for a just cause."