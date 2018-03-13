Michigan gubernatorial candidates release tax returns

Michigan gubernatorial candidates are making public their tax returns and other personal financial information.

Dr. Jim Hines, a Republican, said Monday he and his wife had nearly $458,000 in income for the 2016 tax year and made roughly $21,000 in charitable donations. He disclosed real estate worth between $2.5 million and $3 million along with between $9 million and $10 million worth of other assets such as shares in a surgical center, investments accounts and bank savings.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley's campaign released his 2016 tax return and asset disclosure forms it says are required for federal candidates.

Calley and his wife reported $104,000 in income in 2016 and $9,100 in charitable donations.

Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette and Democratic candidate Gretchen Whitmer released their 2016 tax returns last year.