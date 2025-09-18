Michigan governor takes action to ensure COVID-19 vaccines remain accessible

LANSING, Mich. — In an urgent response to the impending cold and flu season, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive aimed at guaranteeing COVID-19 vaccines for Michiganders.

This directive mobilizes state agencies to identify and get rid of barriers that prevent residents from accessing vaccines, reinforcing the commitment to public health as communities prepare for the seasonal challenges of illness.

CDC vaccine panel meets after fired director alleges political pressure

"Cold, flu, and COVID-19 season are upon us. We all have a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy," Governor Whitmer said. Highlighting the importance of vaccinations, she emphasized, "Today’s executive directive ensures Michiganders can get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to medical experts, vaccines remain the most effective way to stay healthy. I’m committed to providing Michiganders with the best options for their families. Let’s keep working together to protect our families and ourselves."

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II echoed this sentiment, stating, "This cold, flu, and COVID-19 season, we’re working to help every Michigan family protect themselves, their families, and their communities. This executive directive will ensure state agencies connect Michiganders with vaccines, which according to medical experts are the best way to stay healthy and safe. Let’s keep Standing Tall for a healthier, more prosperous Michigan."

The executive directive outlines several key actions aimed at enhancing vaccine access, including:

Providing clear and accessible information about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacists, healthcare providers, and the public.

Encouraging pharmacists and providers to prescribe and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Actively identifying and removing obstacles to vaccine access among Michiganders.

Ensuring that all health insurance plans regulated by MDHHS and DIFS cover COVID-19 vaccines.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.