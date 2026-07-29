Michigan Governor: Meet the Candidates

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan voters head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on Aug. 4.
2 Democrats and 2 Republicans are competing for their party’s nomination, hoping to be elected as Michigan's next Governor.
The Democratic candidates are:
- Jocelyn Benson: current Secretary of State
- Chris Swanson: current Genesee County Sheriff
The Republican candidates are:
- Perry Johnson: businessman and author
- John James: current U.S. representative for Michigan's 10th congressional district
The winners from each race will run against each other in the general election in November.
Watch the full one-on-one interviews with each candidate below.
WATCH BELOW: Meet Jocelyn Benson, Democratic Candidate for Michigan Governor:
WATCH BELOW: Meet Chris Swanson, Democratic Candidate for Michigan Governor:
WATCH BELOW: Meet Perry Johnson, Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor:
WATCH BELOW: Meet John James, Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor:
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