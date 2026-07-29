Michigan Governor: Meet the Candidates

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan voters head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on Aug. 4.

2 Democrats and 2 Republicans are competing for their party’s nomination, hoping to be elected as Michigan's next Governor.

The Democratic candidates are:



Jocelyn Benson: current Secretary of State

Chris Swanson: current Genesee County Sheriff

The Republican candidates are:



Perry Johnson: businessman and author

John James: current U.S. representative for Michigan's 10th congressional district

The winners from each race will run against each other in the general election in November.

Watch the full one-on-one interviews with each candidate below.

WATCH BELOW: Meet Jocelyn Benson, Democratic Candidate for Michigan Governor:

Jocelyn Benson full candidate profile

WATCH BELOW: Meet Chris Swanson, Democratic Candidate for Michigan Governor:

Chris Swanson full candidate profile

WATCH BELOW: Meet Perry Johnson, Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor:

Perry Johnson full candidate profile

WATCH BELOW: Meet John James, Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor:

John James full candidate profile

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