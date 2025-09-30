Michigan government to continue operations as leaders reach deal to finalize the budget this week

LANSING, Mich. — Just hours away from the state budget deadline, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, and Speaker Matt Hall say they have reached a deal to pass a full state budget.

As part of their deal, both the House and Senate will pass budget implementation bills as part of the budget process.

While government leaders work together to pass a finalized budget, Whitermer says that Michigan government operations will continue, avoiding a shutdown.

“Tomorrow, state government will continue and work will go on in the legislature to finalize a balanced, bipartisan state budget this week," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "We’re on the verge of making huge progress to fix our state and local roads, feed our kids at school, cut taxes for seniors and working families, protect access to affordable health care, and keep Michiganders safe in their communities."

