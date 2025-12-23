Michigan gas prices hit lowest point of the year

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan drivers are getting a holiday gift at the gas pump this week, with the state seeing its lowest gas prices of the year just as millions prepare to hit the road for the holidays.

Michigan gas prices hit $2.73 per gallon, the lowest of 2024 and down 38 cents from last year.

Prices dropped 12 cents just this week, providing savings during peak holiday travel season.

AAA expects prices to remain steady despite millions of drivers hitting the road for the holidays.



The state average for regular unleaded gasoline is about $2.73 per gallon, according to Adrienne Woodland with AAA. That's down 12 cents from last week and 38 cents from this time last year.

"That price is about the lowest we have seen all year in Michigan," Woodland said.

For drivers like Cindy Dupuis, who was filling up during her lunch break at a BP station in Lansing, the timing couldn't be better.

"I'm on my lunch break and I like to get gas here because the prices are very good," Dupuis said. "It's consistently the cheapest."

The lower prices come during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, when millions of Americans typically take to the roads for holiday trips. Despite the increased demand, Woodland expects prices to remain stable.

"You may see decreases slow down or stay steady," Woodland said. "So those folks that are hitting the road for the holidays are going to be seeing the lowest gas prices."

For holiday shoppers like Dupuis, who recently spent money at Meijer on gifts and food, the savings at the pump provide welcome relief during an expensive season.

"It's nice not to have to spend so much money at the gas station," Dupuis said.

