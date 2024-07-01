Michigan fireworks restrictions and dates

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - With the upcoming holiday celebrations, rules and restrictions around fireworks are increasingly important.

Here's what to know about firework ordinances in Michigan.

Statewide, fireworks are allowed to be ignited and discharged from:



June 29 to July 4 from 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

July 5, if that day falls on a Friday or Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Local governments can prohibit the use of fireworks outside of these times.

Local areas are allowed to enact ordinances as well. Under the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, local government cannot enact a code pertaining to the sale or distribution of fireworks. However, they can enact an ordinance on the ignition and use of fireworks.

Each violation of the ordinance can result in a $1,000 fine.

Additionally, under the Fire Prevention Code, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fire Division can enact a no-burning ordinance for high environmental concerns.

