Michigan experiences rise in snowmobile-related sales

The cold weather is helping to fuel a boom in snowmobile-related sales in Michigan.

Lakes and Trails Power Sports in Kalkaska County says sales have exploded in the last two days.

Sales associates say they saw more than 100 customers on Wednesday alone, and that doesn't count the dozens of phone calls they've received.

They hope this translates to a great season ahead.

There are more than 6,500 groomed snowmobile trails in Michigan, which is said to be one of the most extensive interconnected trail systems in the entire nation.