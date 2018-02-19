Michigan EIBC applauds Consumers Energy for new commitment to clean energy

The Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council (MEIBC) today applauded Consumers Energy for announcing it will reduce carbon emissions 80 percent by 2040 and make significant investments in clean energy.
“Consumers Energy’s bold commitment to clean, renewable energy will help bolster Michigan’s growing clean energy industry, which is home to more than 92,000 jobs, and spark a new generation of entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups in the clean energy sector,” said Liesl Clark, president of MEIBC. “Businesses big and small across Michigan should applaud Consumers Energy and challenge other energy providers, like DTE Energy, to follow through on commitments to increase investments in clean energy and continue sparking jobs in the clean energy sector.”