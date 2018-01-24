Michigan earns mixed grades on tobacco policies

A report from the American Lung Association shows mixed grades for Michigan on its tobacco policies.

The annual report gives state and federal governments grades based on their policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

When it comes to funding state tobacco prevention programs and taxes for tobacco sold in the state, Michigan earned the grade of an F.

In terms of the coverage and access to services to help people quit using tobacco, Michigan earned the grade of a D.

When it comes to the strength of smoke free workplace laws Michigan earned the grade of a B.