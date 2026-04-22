LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats revealed their K-12 budget proposal, which calls for an increase to the governor's proposed education fund. They have also introduced a new weighted funding formula which they say is aimed to help school districts be able to plan ahead.

WATCH BELOW: Michigan Democrats unveil new K-12 education state budget proposal

Michigan Democrats unveil new K-12 education state budget proposal

"It is a huge investment in our schools," State Sen. Darrin Camilleri said.

"They can predict how much money they are going to receive. That reason alone is why we said enough with year-to-year budgeting, let’s put out a 15-year plan," Camilleri said.

Last week, Speaker of the House Matt Hall provided some details of the Republican state budget proposal, which does not mention a weighted funding formula but does include record school funding and similar programs.

"The three things we’re really looking at here are investing in the letters training and early literacy programs. That’s $150 million. Making a new investment in early childhood learning, which includes the great start readiness program, that’s $750 million," Hall said.

Superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer is thinking closely about the next state budget and remembering the issues with the last one. A year ago, the state budget was not passed on time, and Kinzer said it created problems for school districts across our neighborhoods.

"That caused all sorts of issues for school districts, especially school districts that have less money in the bank," Kinzer said.

"Our hope would be above and beyond the rate of inflation," Kinzer said.

The deadline for this year’s budget is July 1, and Kinzer hopes to see funding completed on time.

"You really have to look at the full budget as a whole to understand the full impact," Kinzer said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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