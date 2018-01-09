Michigan couple wanted in death of 4-year-old taken into custody

The Michigan couple wanted in the death of a 4-year-old girl have been found in Georgia.

Candice Diaz and Brad Fields of Sumpter Township were taken into custody in Lake Park, Georgia. They are each facing charges of child abuse, torture, and murder.

Police say Diaz's 4-year-old daughter Gabby Barrett was discovered unresponsive last week in a mobile home in Wayne County's Sumpter Township. She was found with obvious and severe burns on her arms and legs. Gabby was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say the home where she was found was full of animal waste and contained drugs and guns. A medical examiner ruled the child's death a homicide with evidence of multiple traumatic injuries and battered-child syndrome, meaning she suffered multiple injuries, at multiple sites, at multiple ages.

Police records also paint a chaotic scene at the couple's home where Fields was accused of assaulting Diaz, shooting her dog and then shooting himself. Police say Fields ran away from the home. He was later arrested on domestic violence charges. But days later, Diaz went to police saying she didn't want to press charges.