Michigan couple found and arrested for Gabby's death

New information has been released on the capture of the Michigan couple charged in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Police say Candice Diaz and Brad Fields were arrested in Gainesville, Georgia Tuesday after someone tipped off police the couple might have been heading south.

Investigators had been trying to track them down since Diaz's daughter Gabby was found unresponsive inside a trailer in Sumpter Township on New Year's Day.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk of Lowndes County, Georgia said, "You know we've captured people nationwide before but to me as a Sheriff, one of the worst crimes you can see is a crime against a child. I mean a four-year- old innocent child, beat to death. These people need to be sent to jail. They need to be sentenced to life in prison or possibly need the death penalty."

According to a court document obtained by the Detroit Free Press, Gabby had burns and bruises to her entire body.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner called her death the worst child case in 27 years of practice.