Michigan community reacts to high school blackface incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - District officials in western Michigan say that a senior photographed in blackface committed an offensive and unacceptable act.

A Forest Hills Northern High School senior, who is white, put on dark brown makeup in what appeared to be an attempt to make himself look black. Photos of the student were posted online and shared thousands of times.

Some students say the Friday incident was offensive because it resembled blackface. Several students organized a "blackout against blackface" district-wide protest Tuesday where they wore all black to show their solidarity against racist actions.

Forest Hills Public Schools Superintendent Dan Behm says the school has zero tolerance for such behavior. Behm says the senior found makeup another student had left behind and used it to cover his face. He says the senior didn't realize his actions would be offensive.