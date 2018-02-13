Michigan city ranked one of the most unhealthy in the U.S.

You might find throughout the U.S. that some places do a better job of promoting health and wellness than others. It may be easier to access to nutritious food and recreational facilities in certain cities while in others, issues such as healthcare costs and environmental concerns aren't always addressed.

To determine which areas prioritize residents’ well-being, WalletHub compared some of the most populated U.S. cities across 40 key indicators of good health with factors ranging from cost of doctor visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to fitness clubs per capita.

Out of 174 cities, a city right here in Michigan ranked one of the unhealthiest in the nation.

Detroit was ranked the 168th unhealthiest city, just six spots above Brownsville, Texas- the most unhealthy city.

Grand Rapids also made the list, placing 64th on the health ranking with the healthiest city on the list being San Francisco.

You can view the full report here.