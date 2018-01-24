Michigan Chief Justice Markman suffers 'acute illness'

The son of Michigan's chief justice says Stephen Markman suffered an "acute illness" after speaking at a law school graduation but will recover.

In a statement Tuesday, Dr. Jim Markman says his father didn't suffer a heart attack. He says he'll "recuperate fully after a brief hiatus." No other details were disclosed.

The 68-year-old Markman is chief justice at the Michigan Supreme Court. He's been on the court since 1999.

Markman spoke Sunday at graduation ceremonies at WMU-Cooley Law School.