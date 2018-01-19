Michigan awards grants for invasive species control projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan officials say 23 projects have been awarded a combined $3.6 million in grants to battle invasive species.

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program began in 2014. It funds outreach and education to prevent invasions; monitoring to detect newly arrived invaders or those expanding their range; and control and eradication efforts.

All of Michigan's 83 counties will be covered by one or more of the grants.

More than $850,000 will be divided among three projects that will survey, map and treat trees infested with hemlock woolly adelgid. The invasive insect threatens the 170 million hemlock trees in Michigan's forests and landscapes.

Other grants will target aquatic invasive species including Eurasian watermilfoil, European frogbit and grass carp.

Grant recipients are expected to match at least 10 percent of a project's cost.