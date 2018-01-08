Michigan agencies increase medical marijuana enforcement

Cloudy / Windy
HI: 35°
LO: 17°
JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Law enforcement agencies across Michigan are using excess state revenue from medical marijuana patient and caregiver fees to boost enforcement efforts.
The Detroit News reports a new legislative study found that agencies in more than 50 counties received a combined $1.8 million in medical marijuana enforcement grants from the state last year.
The money paid for overtime, house raids, vehicles, surveillance equipment, firearms, stun guns and tactical gear.
The efforts come as the state prepares to license dispensaries and pot businesses in certain communities under a new regulatory system.
A 2008 medical marijuana law allows patients and caregivers to grow a limited amount of the plant.
The law didn't anticipate the influx of marijuana businesses that surfaced.
The state will begin licensing and regulating those operations this year.