Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Michigan AG seeks sentence of 40 to 125 years for Nassar
3:14 PM, Jan 11, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan attorney general's office has asked a judge to sentence a disgraced Michigan sports doctor to 40 to 125 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.
The office filed its sentencing memorandum Wednesday for 54-year-old Larry Nassar ahead of a sentencing hearing beginning next week in Ingham County. He faces a minimum sentence of 25 years.
The Lansing State Journal reports that Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis wrote in the filing that Nassar for decades preyed upon unknowing victims at every turn and at every opportunity," including at USA Gymnastics training facilities.
A message seeking comment was left for one of Nassar's attorneys.
A federal judge in December sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison for three child pornography convictions. Nassar is appealing that sentence.