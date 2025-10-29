Michigan's Double Up Food Bucks expands to help neighbors amid SNAP benefits disruption

The Fair Food Network (FFN) is expanding its Double Up Food Bucks Program to help neighbors facing food insecurity amid the disruption to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ordered states to pause the distribution of SNAP benefits starting Nov. 1 while the federal government shutdown continues.

The Double Up Food Bucks Program matches purchases dollar for dollar up to $20 when neighbors use SNAP and EBT/Bridge cards to buy fruits and vegetables.

Officials at FFN say the expansion will help neighbors to afford food through the end of the year.

These changes to Double Up Food Bucks are effective immediately until Dec. 31, 2025:



Double Up earnings no longer expire

No daily earning cap, the usual $20 per day limit is removed

Frozen fruits and vegetables with no added salt, sugar, or oil are now eligible

There is also a new limited-time voucher of $40 that will not require a matching SNAP purchase to be received.

It will be distributed directly onto Double Up cards and apps and loyalty cards, or as printed vouchers.

The Double Up Bonus Bucks expire by the end of the year to encourage timely use.

To find a location that accepts Double Up Food Bucks, click here.

