Mich Firefighters endorse Gretchen Whitmer for Governor

The Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union on Wednesday endorsed Gretchen Whitmer for Governor.

The announcement was held at Fire Station 8 in Lansing.

This endorsement is considered unprecedented, happening so early in the campaign.

Battalion Chief Mark Docherty, President of the Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union oversaw the announcement.

"One thing about Firefighters is we put other people first, and the men and women who risk their lives every day to protect their communities deserve a leader who will do the same -- without doubt, that person is Gretchen Whitmer," said Docherty. "When health care for our retired first responders was at stake, Gretchen was there, and when Rick Snyder locked the people out to pass anti-worker laws in secret, she threw open the doors of the Capitol. For too long, Michigan workers haven't had someone who's in their corner, and together, we're going to grow our economy, fix our roads, protect health care, and elect a Governor who will put people first."

"As a mom, as a union member, and as a proud Michigander, I am honored to have the endorsement of the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities," said Whitmer. "They are on the front lines every day, and they deserve nothing less than a Governor who will fight to unrig the economy for working families, who has a plan to fix our roads, and who will protect healthcare. We've got a lot of work to do, and I'm proud to have these brave men and women in my corner."