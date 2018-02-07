MI Congressman Knollenberg loses battle with Alzheimer's

Michigan Congressman Joe Knollenberg passed away Tuesday. Knollenberg was a Republican from Bloomfield Township.

From 1993 - 2009 he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he represented Michigan's 9th congressional district and Michigan's 11th congressional district. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Knollenberg died from a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 84.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) issued the following statement about former Congressman Knollenberg:

“Throughout his sixteen years of service in Congress, Joe worked tirelessly to represent the people of Southeast Michigan. He cared deeply about his country and his state, and he remained active in his community even after his service in Congress ended. Joe was a true statesman and a well-respected gentleman—exactly the kind of person you want to see in public service. My thoughts are with his family and friends, and I hope they can take a small measure of comfort in knowing that his legacy of dedication and public service to the people of Michigan will live on.”

And Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) had this to say: “Congressman Knollenberg dedicated his career to leaving Michigan a better place than he found it. As his family says goodbye to him, they should feel comfort knowing that he leaves behind a legacy of true public service. Our hearts are with Marty and the Knollenberg family during this difficult time.”

Congressman Mike Bishop (MI-08) also issued a statement: “I was saddened to hear of the passing of a close friend and mentor, former Congressman Joe Knollenberg. Joe epitomized what it means to be a true public servant. His honorable service in the U.S. Army and his legacy of community service will forever serve as an example for us. I send my prayers for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

And Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Knollenberg, a true public servant. Whether serving our country in the military or representing the people of southeast Michigan, Joe worked every day to better the lives of Michiganders.