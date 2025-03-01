Meteorological Spring is Upon us in our Neighborhoods and Here is What to Expect

LANSING, Mich. — Meteorological Spring begins on March 1st and will kick off a list of important dates in March to prepare for the severe weather season.

Fox 47 News Weather Dates to be Aware of in March

Meteorological Spring follows the annual temperature cycle and lasts from March 1st to May 31st as it does every year. Astronomical Spring follows the Spring Equinox and the relation between the Earth and Sun's position. The length of Astronomical Spring can change as well as what day it starts. We will also be springing forward and losing an hour of sleep Sunday, March 9th at 2 AM.

Fox 47 News Longer Daylight Hours Begin March 9th

Later in March, Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week will also take place. The week is used to promote emergency preparedness for impactful weather scenarios that can happen in Michigan during the spring and summer months. Make sure to have a plan for events such as flooding, tornadoes, hail, and lightning.

Fox 47 News Severe Weather Awareness Week March 16th-22nd

Severe Weather Awareness Week will also bring the Voluntary Statewide Tornado Drill which will occur on Wednesday, March 19th at 1 PM. Make sure you know where you get your alerts as it is up to local emergency management whether your local area will trigger the emergency sirens for the drill. If your area will not, it can still be a good exercise to prepare for severe weather.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 40-50% chance that the lower peninsula will see above average precipitation during Meteorological Spring. We will continue to track and cover any impactful weather in our neighborhoods through the spring and summer seasons. Make sure you stay weather aware and happy start to spring.

Fox 47 News Precipitation Outlook for March Through May

