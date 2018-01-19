Meteorites found in Michigan

The American Meteor Society reports that a total of 6 meteorites from the January 16 event have been found in Michigan.

Robert Ward and Larry Atkins had the first two reported finds. A portion of the meteorite will be donated to a scientific institution for classification.

The meteor was sighted in multiple states, and even Ontario Tuesday night after 8pm. Residents reported their homes shaking, and NWS Detroit says the atmospheric pressure wave generated from the meteors penetration into the atmosphere caused a M2.0 to register on seismometers.

NASA confirmed, on Wednesday, that the meteor broke-up over the Metro-Detroit area, and could have left pieces scattered across mid-Michigan.

The lucky few who were able to locate pieces of meteorite didn't divulge where they found them.

Many viewers sent us video footage of the event, you can check that out above.