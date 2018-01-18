Meteorite fragments scattered across Mid-Michigan

A big blast took over social media Tuesday night after people all across the south-eastern part of the state say they saw something light up the sky.

NASA confirms that a meteor broke-up over the Metro-Detroit area, leaving pieces scattered across Mid-Michigan.

The snow covered ground might make it easy to spot something out of this world.

A Hamburg Township resident named Jery said he witnessed the blast.

“The whole sky lit up”, said Jery.

“We heard rumbling. And it shot across the sky. And we just said, ‘what the heck was that?’."

A map released by NASA shows the epicenter of the blast is somewhere between East Lansing and Ann Arbor.

Scientist says its highly possible traces of those fragments may be found along M-36 in Hamburg Township.

"They would be black”, said Craig Whitford from Abrams Planetarium.

“The interior of this particular one may be a light gray”, said Whitford.

“It's a possibly based on prior meteorites that have been found in the state and the surrounding area."

Residents in Hamburg Township say they are really excited because this kind of news rarely comes to the area.

People who live along M-36 say they are going to look in their front and back yards hoping to find a small fragment that might make them really rich.

Carl Crook said he hopes to find one.

“I’d try to cash in on it’, said Crook.

“Let's put it that way! I gotta be honest about that one for sure!"

Bob Andrews said he heard the discovery has a big ticket.

“Some people on the TV said something about them being worth $3 million a piece for a little thing”, said Andrews.

And if you spot one of those little things, make sure you take this step before you pick it up.

"To preserve the scientific quality that scientist need for it”, said Whitford.

“It would be wise to pick 'em up in aluminum foil."

You can then close the foil up and document exactly where you found your discovery before making that call to NASA.

Scientists also say if you think you spot a meteorite, don't be afraid to touch it.

The particles are not hot or radio-active.