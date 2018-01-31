Meridian Township Police release 2004 report filed by one of Nassar's victims

Meridian Township Police have released their report into a complaint filed by one of Larry Nassar's victims in 2004. Brianne Randall-Gay (then going by Brianne Randall) told police Nassar molested her during a medical exam. Police closed the case without forwarding it to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office after Nassar told investigators he used a legitimate medical treatment.

Randall-Gay saw Nassar at the Michigan Athletic Club to be treated for scoliosis. She told police the first exam was routine and that Nassar referred her to physical therapy. He asked her for a hug at the end of the appointment.

Randall-Gay says the sexual assault happened during her follow-up visit on September 16, 2004. Unlike the first appointment, Nassar did not have anyone else in the room with them. She reported the incident to Meridian Township Police the next day.

Police interviewed both Randall-Gay and Nassar. Nassar told Detective Andrew McCready he had performed a legitimate medical procedure to relieve back pain. He also provided a Power Point presentation explaining it.

Detective McCready met with Randall-Gay and her mother to pass along Nassar's explanation. The victim's mother said she was still uncomfortable with the fact that Nassar did not explain the procedure to her daughter and did not wear latex gloves during it. Detective McCready said he would pass that along to Nassar but that no charges would be sought based on information provided by Nassar. The case was closed without being forwarded to the prosecutor.

Meridian Township paid to fly Randall-Gay in for Nassar's sentencing hearing in Ingham County. She confronted him, saying, "Police questioned you and you had the audacity to tell them I misunderstood this treatment because I was not comfortable with my body. How dare you?" Nassar was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison at the conclusion of that hearing. That term will begin after he finishes serving 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Nassar still has to be sentenced in Eaton County. That hearing starts Wednesday.

Meridian Township Police Chief David Hall and Township Manager Frank Walsh will issue a public apology to Brianne Randall-Gay on Thursday. They will also announce "new initiatives and training" for Criminal Sexual Conduct investigations. Randall-Gay is scheduled to be at the event and will speak. News 10 and wilx.com will have coverage throughout the day.