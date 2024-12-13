Meridian Township Police officer charged with computer crimes

(MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich.) — Meridian Township Police probationary Officer Alexander Stachura was charged with using computers to commit a crime and child sexually abusive material, according to online court records.

Meridian Township Police ended his employment December 10, the same day he was charged, according to the department.

Stachura was charged in Mason District Court.

Meridian Township Police Chief Rick Grillo issued a statement, which said in part:

“On October 29, 2024, the Michigan State Police notified our department that it was conducting a criminal investigation involving probationary Officer Alexander Stachura. Following our standard protocol, Mr. Stachura was immediately placed on paid administrative leave. His access to Township-owned materials, facilities, and equipment was removed pending the investigation.”

The statement continued:

“While we respect the criminal justice process and its presumption of innocence until proven guilty, we recognize a resolution is unlikely to be reached quickly. This strains our department’s staff as they fill in for the absent probationary officer, who cannot reasonably fulfill his duties while the criminal justice process unfolds. For this reason, we concluded his employment on December 10.”

Meridian Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson issued this statement on behalf of the Township Board:

“The Board has full faith in Interim Manager Schmitt and Chief Grillo to address personnel matters and ensure that our team embodies the values of Meridian Township. Their immediate action on this matter shows that our faith in our Township leaders is well placed.”

No attorney was listed for Stachura in online court records. He is due back in court December 17.