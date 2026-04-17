Meridian Township is dealing with significant flooding Thursday, closing several roads in the area as crews work to manage the water.

WATCH BELOW: FLOODING CLOSE ROADS IN MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP

FLOODING CLOSE ROADS IN MERIDIAN TWP

Residents are being urged to avoid affected roads until further notice. With several roads shut down, commuters are being forced to find alternative routes.

The flooding is impacting neighborhoods across the township, leading to residents struggling to get through their normal routines. For those living and working in and around the area, the closures are adding up.

"Due to the rain, traffic has gotten really delayed. It's making my days much longer, and it has added time to all of my tasks," Simon Ahuja said.

Drivers are asked to check local road commission updates before heading out, as conditions are changing throughout the day.

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Meridian Township flooding closes several roads and forces commuters to find alternative routes Thursday