Meridian Township finishes outdoor warning sirens project

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. — (WSYM) Meridian Township finished its outdoor warning siren installation project two years earlier than expected.

The Township's 2018 goal to include all Township residents within the coverage area was set to complete by 2026, but the Meridian Township Board allotted funds for the project to be completed two years ahead of schedule.

“The installation of these warning sirens marks the completion of a decade-long endeavor to provide total coverage to Meridian Township in the case of an emergency,” said Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson.

The installation project began to improve the protection of residents living in areas without warning siren coverage.

The project aims to provide coverage to all of Meridian Township with 16 total warning sirens across the Township.

The sirens alert residents of tornadoes, flash floods, high winds, and other severe weather conditions.

"In an emergency, every second counts and these sirens will help to save lives, giving our residents more warning that they need to get to safety," said Hendrickson.

A map of Meridian Township's warning sirens can be found here.

