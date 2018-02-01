Menards: Window Treatments

Window treatments become tired looking after several years of sunlight and use. If your window treatments are due for an update, replacing them is one of the easiest home improvement projects you can do yourself, and it’s also one of the most noticeable and least expensive. By swapping out the old for the new, you can give your home an update without breaking the bank.

BLINDS/SHADES Precut blinds and shades are available in a variety of styles and color to complement your décor. Options include aluminum blinds, cellular shades, faux wood blinds, natural shades, roller shades, vertical blinds and vinyl blinds of which all could potentially be cut to custom width.

CUSTOM BLINDS/SHADES Custom blinds and shades are made to fit your window based on the measurements you provide and also come in a variety of styles and colors.

DRAPERY You can accent your windows with a selection of drapes available in a variety of styles, color and sizes to fit any window. Panels, scarves, tier sets and valances are some of the options you might consider. You can complement your drapes with decorative drapery hardware available in a variety of finishes and designs. You could also consider tie backs, cord cleats, rings and a few other options to complete the job.

WINDOW FILMS & APPLICATIONS You can provide privacy, glare control or decorate with window film or other applications. Frosted window film, mirror window film, black window film and decorative stickers can add a nice touch to the project.

CARING FOR YOUR BLINDS Two-finger or seven-finger blind cleaners can be used to keep your blinds looking their best. Household cleaners and a basic washcloth are also options.

PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME When planning your project, your supply list should include a tape measure, screwdrivers, wall anchors, screws, drills, cleaning tools and accessories. Don’t be afraid to make changes with the seasons to create a pleasant living environment for your family and friends.