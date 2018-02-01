Menards: Update your Kitchen

Adding value to your home doesn't mean you have to put a lot of money into it. Doing some little things such as updating a faucet or cabinet hardware can make a large impact, especially when you’re indoors more during the winter months.

NEW CABINET HARDWARE It’s faster than cabinet re-facing and can drastically change the look of your cabinets without spending a large amount of money. There are many different options available to find the right look for your kitchen.

INSTALL A NEW BACKSPLASH Most kitchens require only a few boxes of tile to create a backsplash and give the room a new, more dramatic look. A tile backsplash doesn’t require taking down cabinets or redoing countertops which makes it an easy and inexpensive kitchen update.

ADD A COAT OF PAINT Painting walls will give you a great do-it-yourself project and add to your home’s appeal. Color options create an instantaneous new look for any room in your house.

UPDATE YOUR LIGHTING Distinctive lighting fixtures are an easy and fun way to put a little accent in your kitchen. Under cabinet lighting, track light systems and pendant lights are a great way to add personality to your kitchen, pleasant accent light, illuminate task areas, spotlight an island or special cabinet.

UPDATE YOUR FAUCET This is one of the easiest ways to update your kitchen without spending a lot of time or money. There are several styles and finishes to choose from that range in price to fit anyone’s budget. N

EW APPLIANCES Though a more expensive update, consider an investment in new appliances that will provide great benefit in the long run. The kitchen’s primary function is for preparing and cooking meals, so the room is only as good as its appliances. A variety of styles and models will not only help fulfill your basic needs, but also provide a look and feel to make your kitchen look impressive. These are just a few examples of small things you can do to enhance the look of your home whether you plan to put it on the market or not.