Menards: Painting Tips

Few changes to a room or home can refresh quite like a new coat of paint. You don’t really need to use a big decorating budget or hire a professional to get professional results

PREP THE WALLS Lightly sand before you start to smooth uneven spots of clumps created the last time the walls were painted. Sanding also helps new paint stick better.

DON’T SKIMP ON TAPE It’s worth buying new, quality painters tape to obtain the clean lines professionals are known for. For a couple more dollars, it’s worth it to buy higher quality tape.

SHAKE THINGS UP If your paint isn’t completely mixed, you won’t get a uniform color on walls. A mixing stick alone may not do the job, instead put the lid on the paint can and hold it tightly in place with your thumbs. Then, shake the paint can up and down for a couple minutes.

CONSIDER SKIPPING PRIMER Many paints have the primer built in these days. If you’re making a dramatic color change from a dark purple to a light blue, or painting new drywall that hasn’t been painted before, you will need to use primer, otherwise you can save yourself some work by skipping the primer.

FOLLOW A PAINT PLAN The ceiling should be the first thing you paint as it can easily spill or splatter on walls or trim. Next you should paint the trim boards because you won’t have to worry about taping off the wall, painting the wall becoming the last step.

DON’T DILLY DALLY When painting walls, use a brush to paint a border at the corners but don’t wait too long to paint the walls with a roller as this might cause a bit of a contrast in the colors.

CONSIDER TWO COATS Regardless if you choose one-coat paint or not, you may not evenly cover every square inch of the surface. Therefore, to obtain a more even, rich finish you might want to add a second coat.

REMOVE TAPE ASAP Once you’re finished painting, gently pull off the painters tape at a 90-degree angle as soon as possible. As a general rule, if you leave the tape on a wall too long, there’s a greater chance that the paint will come off with the tape.