Menards: How to prepare your lawn for winter

As the temperatures get colder, you may want to start thinking about how to prep your lawn for the winter. Check out these tips from Menards below!

Check pH levels: Before you start winter prep work, test the pH levels of you soil. A neutral pH level is key to a healthy lawn; otherwise your lawn can thin out over time. Treat acidic patches with lime products; areas that are too high in alkaline can be corrected with sulfur treatment.

Remove weeds: When preparing your yard for the harsh winter weather, you want to safeguard only the plants that matter. Because perennial weeds compete for nutrients with the rest of your lawn, it's important to remove them before the long winter.

Spread fertilizer: Fertilizers formulated for winterizing lawns have higher potassium content than their warm-weather counterparts, They're designed specifically to strengthen plants under stress. Using a spreader, apply the fertilizer evenly over the grass. Be careful not to over fertilize as adding too much can burn the lawn.

Aerate to refresh the lawn: Aerating the lawn allows air, water and nutrients to reach down to the roots.

Spread grass seed: If you live in northern climates, this is the season to spread cool-weather grass seed. The best time to foster new growth is when daytime temperatures are between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Continue to remove debris: Leaf removal isn't the most glamorous of fall tasks, but it's certainly necessary for your lawn's health. Raking will also help to remove thatch, the layer of dead grass on top of the lawn, which can prevent water and nutrients from reaching the roots.

SOURCE: Menards