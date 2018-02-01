Menards: How to prepare your home for winter

Now is the time to prepare your home for winter. A few simple suggestions will help you save energy while decreasing your utility bills.

Stop energy loss with doors: Insulation strips work great around doors and can be applied easily just like sticky tape to help prevent unnecessary cold air from entering your home. Also makes sense to use a draft guard on the bottom of your door's interior.

Well insulated windows: Cracks around window frames are a popular escape point for warm air. Check for weak points around your window by running the palm of your hand around the edge of the frame. Patch the weak points with some type of sealant by squirting it on and smoothing it over.

Use window coverings: Closing blinds or curtains after dark traps in the warm air and prevents drafts, especially if they have thermal backing for added warmth retention. Shrink wrapping your windows will also help retain warmth.

Fill floor gaps: Most home have gaps between the skirting board and the floor, and if you have floorboards there's likely to be a few gaps between them too. Silicone sealer works great to fill the gaps, and putting a rug down isn't a bad idea either.

Insulate the attic: One of the most efficient energy savings option is to make sure your attic or loft is well-insulated. There are a variety of insulation options available for your home or garage.

Cover cold walls: If you have a concrete wall in your home with no or bad insulation, it's a good idea to add insulation and cover with plasterboards or sheetrock.

Run ceiling fans in reverse

Shut off your outside water source

Flush out irrigation systems

Give your heating system a tune-up

Insulate pipes & seal ducts

SOURCE: Menards