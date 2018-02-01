Menards: Gallery Wall

A personalized gallery can change the vibe of an entire room and also reflect your style, passions and inspirations. It’s a great way to showcase the things you love in life including family, friends, pets and places. How you decorate a wall can create a feeling of warmth and style for your home.

SUPPLIES It’s easy to get started with a few simple supplies such as picture frames, painter’s tape, nail hanging kits, hammer, level and tape measure about all you need.

CHOOSE A THEME The first step is determining what inspires you. Is it artwork or photos, or both? What are your color options or do you prefer black-and-white, or maybe a mix of both. Matching frames or a mix? There really isn’t a wrong answer as gallery walls are not permanent and can be easily replaced if you get tired of it.

MOCK UP A WALL LAYOUT You can literally drive yourself crazy trying to create the perfect wall. Remember if you smile when you see it, go with it. Cut out shapes, lay them on the floor, arrange them with painter’s tape, re-arrange so you can see it in various layouts, etc. Be careful not to overdo it but remember you can always add or subtract to the wall as your mood changes once it’s installed.

INSTALLATION Determining where the nails should go for each frame can be tricky. You don’t want to pound nail holes all over the wall, but keep in mind that repairing old nail holes with spackling and paint is fairly easy. So, follow your plan and adjust slightly when necessary. Use patience and try to put the nails in spots that can be interchangeable with various frames. Now that you’ve created your first gallery wall, you will realize that you can repeat as often as you like. Depending on your energy level and mood, you can change your wall every year or with each changing season. You can experience with painting the wall to match or contrast with frames or artwork.