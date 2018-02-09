Members of Congress want 1-year deadline for Asian carp plan

3:04 PM, Feb 9, 2018

This photo taken on November 30, 2017 shows nishikigoi koi carp being bred for future contests at the Kurihara Fish Farm in Kazo, Saitama prefecture. Hand-reared for their colour and beauty, koi carp have become an iconic symbol of Japan that can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars and even participate in fishy beauty contests. / AFP PHOTO / Toru YAMANAKA (Photo credit should read TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images)

AFP Contributor
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Some members of Congress want a one-year deadline for completing a federal study on keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes by strengthening defenses on a crucial Illinois waterway.

In a letter Thursday to heads of House spending committees, 26 lawmakers from Great Lakes states said the next federal budget should order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finish its Brandon Road Lock and Dam study by February 2019.

A draft released last year recommended a $275 million upgrade of the lock and dam near Joliet, Illinois, a choke point between the Illinois River and Lake Michigan. The river is infested with Asian carp, which could damage native fish if they become established in the lakes.

The lawmakers' letter said electric barriers and other existing protections aren't enough.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top