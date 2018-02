As the temperatures warm up, home experts are warning that icicles hanging from your house or snow sitting on your roof can wreak havoc on your house.

Once it starts to melt, that water from the snow or ice has to go somewhere, meaning it can leak into your home.

To clear it, you can use a combination of liquid calcium chloride to melt the ice. To remove the snow you can use a special tool that's similar to a rake to help you get in hard to reach places.