Money, money, money... $418 million is up for grabs Friday night in the Mega Millions.

That's what the current Mega Millions jackpot sits at since it's been rolling over since October 13 of 2017.

The $418 million is the 16th largest lottery prize in history.

And on Saturday, there is a Powerball drawing worth over half-a-billion dollars.

The $550 million jackpot is the eighth largest lottery prize in history.

Whomever wins that jackpot will have the option to have the money paid in 30 annual payments or a one-time cash-option of just under $350 million dollars before taxes.