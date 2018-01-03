Mega Millions jackpot hits $418 million after no winner Tuesday night

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

It's the 23rd straight drawing without a jackpot winner in the game, dating back to Oct. 13. So the $361 million jackpot will grow to $418 million for Friday.

The winning numbers Tuesday were 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, and the Mega Millions number was 22.

But you won't have to wait till Friday for a chance at a big prize.

The competing Powerball game will have a drawing at 11PM Wednesday, with a $440 million jackpot at stake.

The combined total of $858 million between the two games is one of the largest combined payouts on record.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn't risen above $400 million since the summer of 2016, according to the lottery, when a winner in Indiana received a $536 million prize.

In October, Mega Millions changed the numbers that players could choose from, bringing the odds of picking all six numbers to 1 in 302.6 million, from 1 in 258.9 million under the old format. It also raised the price of a single ticket to $2.