Meet Sparrow's first baby of 2018

Meet Valentin Medrano-Betancurt, Sparrow Hospital's first baby of 2018.

Born Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9:25 a.m., Valentin Medrano-Betancurt weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

His parents, Argelia Betancurt and Francisco Medrano of Montcalm County, welcomed him to the family where he has four brothers and sisters.

His siblings, Sonia, Jesus, Yesenia, and Francisco, were excited to welcome the new addition and thrilled to learn he was the New Year’s Baby at Sparrow Carson Hospital.

“He’s the greatest gift we could receive for the new year,” said Betancurt.

For having the first baby of the new year, Valentin’s family was presented with items donated by Sparrow Carson Hospital, including a car seat, a teddy bear, gift cards, and more.