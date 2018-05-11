Meet FOX 47's Star Wars Day giveaway winner

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) -

Fans across the galaxy celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day…as in May the fourth be with you.

As part of this year’s celebration, FOX 47 gave away a Luke Skywalker land speeder.

While we were thinking the winner would be giving the prize to a child or grandchild, our winner has a different plan.

Meet Jon Wilson from East Lansing, winner of the Luke Skywalker land speeder.

To say Jon is a Star Wars fan is an understatement—take a look at how he decorates his home for the holidays.

Jon has over 20 Star Wars themed decorations and this year, he plans on adding the land speeder to his display.

"I'm going to put it in my Christmas display in East Lansing and you all will be able to enjoy it. Come on out we've got 31 blow ups and now we've got a Landspeeder." said Jon.

Jon’s message for his fellow galaxy of Star Wars fans...may the force be with you…always!