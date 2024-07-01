MDOT to lift traffic restrictions for Fourth of July weekend

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting traffic restrictions to ease travel for Fourth of July weekend.

MDOT is lifting restrictions wherever possible to increase safety on the roads and lessen traffic. 60% of all ongoing projects will be removing lane restrictions.

Millions of Michigan residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles this weekend.

According to MDOT this will begin at 3 p.m. July 3, and continuing until 6 a.m. July 8.

The following mid-Michigan road projects will remain active and continue to have restrictions.

Ingham County



Lane closures between Holt Road and M-43

The northbound US-127/I-496 ramps are closed and detoured at Dunckel Road, Trowbridge Road, westbound I-496, and Kalamazoo Street.

The Kalamazoo Street and Trowbridge Road entrance ramps to southbound US-127/I-496 are closed.

The Trowbridge Road ramps to westbound I-496 are closed.

Eaton and Ingham counties



The northbound Lansing Road ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed.

M-99 has one lane closed in each direction at I-96.

Washington Road is closed at I-96.

Billwood Highway is closed at I-96.

Eaton County



I-69 Business Loop (Cochran Road) is closed at the Battle Creek River.

Clinton County



I-69 has one lane closed in each direction between Old US-27 to US-127

Jackson County



M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson has the southbound lanes closed and detoured from Morrell Street to High Street.

I-94 has all the exit and entrance ramps at Dearing Road closed. Dearing Road is closed at I-94 and detoured.

Find other locations with active work zones on their website.

