MDOT shares winter driving reminders as another round of winter weather impacts travel

Icy conditions could make travel difficult across mid-Michigan.

MDOT Spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says to give yourself extra time, plan ahead, and pack emergency supplies in your car just in case.

Video shows more tips and reminders from MDOT about travel safety during winter weather.

As another round of winter weather moves through our neighborhoods, travel could be difficult. And the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has some things they say you should keep in mind as you hit the road.

When I got to the MDOT Grand Ledge Garage Monday afternoon, crews were already working to salt roads. MDOT University Region Spokesperson Aaron Jenkins and I walked through the process.

"Our drivers come in, they get all the information they need for what's happening that day, and then they go out and clear the roads for us," Jenkins said.

MDOT clears all state roads, like M-43 and I-96, while local municipalities and counties handle other streets. But, Jenkins says safety for drivers is just as important for all the crews clearing ice and snow, and he had a few reminders for neighbors heading out into the weather.

"Plan ahead, give yourself plenty of time, and bring some emergency supplies in case there's some really inclement weather," Jenkins said.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says it can take up to 10 times longer to stop your car on snowy or icy roads, so make sure to take it slow and give yourself space from other cars. Jenkins also says to keep in mind new laws that require drivers to increase following distance behind plows on the streets.

"The new state law is that you have to be at least 200 feet behind a snow plow when it's operating," Jenkins said. "And then even when it's not operating, if you run into them at an intersection you need to remain at least 20 feet away from them. It's very important for your safety and their safety as well."

Here are more safety tips from the Michigan Department of Highway Safety Planning:

Slow down and allow more room between your vehicle and the one in front of you.

Put your turn signal on sooner.

Avoid distractions.

Watch for black ice. Roads that look wet while temperatures are below freezing could actually be icy.

Pack emergency supplies in your car before you travel as a precaution.

Keep your car's gas tank at least half full.

Don't use cruise control.

Keep your lights on low beam to reduce reflective glare.

More information on winter driving safety can be found here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

