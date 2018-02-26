Mayor to ask City Council to petition Governor Snyder to remove Jackson Co. Sheriff

The calls for the Jackson County Sheriff to resign have been growing for weeks.
On Tuesday, the city's mayor is planning to take action if Sheriff Steve Rand doesn't step down by then.
Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies intends to ask members of the Jackson City Council to formalize its position that Sheriff Rand cannot continue to serve the community.
Mayor Dobies says he plans to call for a vote at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
A majority of the City Council has already called for Sheriff Rand to resign, shortly after audio recordings of him making racist, sexist and homophobic comments were released.
The recordings were released by the attorney for Lt. Tommy Schuette, an officer who's suing Rand in federal court. Schuette's lawsuit claims Rand is a "multifaceted bigot" who created a hostile work environment, harassed him for his ability.
If Rand doesn't resign, he can only be removed by a recall election or by Governor Rick Snyder.
Mayor Dobies is also planning to go a step further Tuesday night. He says he's planning to ask the City Council to approve sending a letter to Governor Snyder, encouraging the governor to start the process of removing Rand from his position.
FOX 47 will be at Tuesday night's Jackson City Council meeting and we'll have updates on air and online.