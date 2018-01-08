Mayor Schor seeks efficiency with department reorganization

A new year, a new Mayor, and a new Executive Order.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has issued his first Executive Order, which has been submitted to City Council.

Under this order, the Department of Planning and Neighborhood Development would be split into the Department of Economic Development and Planning (DEDP). This would be directed by Brian McGrain.

The Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement would be directed by Andrea Crawford.

And Code Compliance will be moved into DEDP where the Mayor feels it is a better fit than under the Fire Department.

“Neighborhoods are high priority, as is growing the city,” said Mayor Schor. “Breaking these out into individual departments will show that both are top priorities of my administration. This reorganization will also help to make city government work more effectively and efficiently. I am confident that this reorganization will help the City of Lansing provide better service to our citizens.”

The Department of Neighborhoods and Citizen Engagement is newly created with the mission of building neighborhoods, advancing people, and engaging citizens.

The department will include the Office of Financial Empowerment, which previously operated under the Finance Department.

Executive orders that have certain provisions under City Charter are enacted unless rejected by a 2/3 vote of city council within 90 days.

This order has been submitted to council and will be initially considered before the Committee of the Whole on Monday, January 8th at 5:30 PM.