Mayor calls for resignation of Sheriff

The Jackson Mayor has called for the resignation of Sheriff Rand after reports surfaced that the Sheriff had made demeaning comments about African-Americans, women, Hispanics, the LGBT community, and people with disabilities.

City of Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies released a statement co-signed by members of the Jackson City Council.

As public officials we swear oaths to follow the law and are charged with keeping the public trust. Everyone deserves due process under the law, but determining breaches of the public trust means publicly evaluating the respect a public servant has demonstrated for the office and power bestowed upon them. When a law enforcement officer swears an oath, puts on a uniform, and pins on their badge, they are charged with enforcing the law in the most unbiased, respectful, and ethical manner possible. Jackson County's chief law enforcement officer should be held to the very highest standard. Anytime a public servant not only allows their office to be a haven to degrade and demean African-Americans, women, Hispanics, the LGBT community, and people with disabilities, but directly participates and encourages that behavior, it erodes the public trust. When an officer of the law speaks about using their weapon to murder a woman for sexual gratification, that trust is gone. To fight crime in Jackson County, it's crucial that police and our community can trust each other and work together. We are frustrated that these comments will certainly obstruct that aim.

That's why we believe it's in the best interest of our community and Jackson law enforcement for Sheriff Rand to resign his office so that we can restore public trust and get on to serving all people.

Last year, we worked hard towards building a more tolerant, inclusive community - one that views diversity as a strength and gives no quarter to discrimination. We shouldn't allow anyone - not even the most powerful among us - to stand in the way of that progress.