Maybe next time: Cities see failed Amazon bids as trial runs

DETROIT (AP) - For some of the 200-plus cities knocked out of the running for Amazon's second headquarters, the effort may turn out to be a trial run for other opportunities.

Several leaders whose proposals didn't make the final 20 say the time spent putting together juicy tax incentives, massive chunks of land and infrastructure studies was not wasted. Delaware Gov. John Carney said his state used the opportunity to showcase's Delaware options "for any business looking for a location to set down roots and grow."

Seattle-based Amazon has made it clear it was looking for tax incentives on its $5 billion project. But an economist cautioned cities about offering other companies the same incentives they were prepared to offer Amazon.

Amazon's list includes New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville, Tennessee, and Columbus, Ohio.